Recently a question came to mind and I had to find out the answer: Can police in Longview, Tyler, Whitehouse and every other Texas city legally search your vehicle without a warrant?

I've personally never had this experience. However, I have some dear friends who have, at one point or another, found themselves in this predicament. In a couple of the scenarios, the search yielded nothing for which there was concern. In another situation, it caused them some legal troubles.

In three of these scenarios, I heard discussion as to whether or not it was legal for law enforcement to have done so, given that they didn't have a warrant.

So, Can they legally do this in East Texas?

The short answer is yes. Here's what you need to know regarding the legality of having your car searched without a warrant in the Lone Star State.

According to Austin, Texas-based attorney Stephen Bowling, "If you have been pulled over by law enforcement in Texas on suspicion of a criminal offense, there comes a time when the officers may want to search and seize your vehicle.

Although the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom from unreasonable search and seizures, it doesn’t exempt citizens from all searches and seizures. Vehicle search and seizure can be a traumatizing experience, but it doesn’t mean you are guilty or anything."

If an officer of the law feels there is 'probable cause' for a search of a citizen's vehicle, they are well within the law to do so.

Findlaw.com states that "Not every police search must be made under a lawfully executed warrant. The Supreme Court has ruled that warrantless police conduct may comply with the Fourth Amendment, so long as it's reasonable under the circumstances.

So, in what situations can police search your vehicle without a warrant? Here are some examples:

If you've given law enforcement permission to do so.

If the officer has 'probable cause.' This means if they believe there is some evidence related to criminal activity in your vehicle or they believe a search is necessary to safeguard themselves--for example, a weapon stashed somewhere.

Also, if you've already been arrested and they want to conduct a search directly related to the incident in question.

Texas-based Thiessen Law Firm goes into more detail in a simple, organized manner here if you want to delve more deeply.

