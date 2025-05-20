East Texas Homeowners One Step Closer to Major Property Tax Relief
(KNUE-FM) East Texas homeowners may soon breathe a sigh of relief if this new plan to reduce property taxes passes after a November vote.
According to a Texas Tribune story, state lawmakers in Austin have given "unanimous preliminary approval."
What's in the Property Tax Proposal for East Texas Homeowners?
According to a Dallas Morning News story, this most recent proposal would do a few things. Remember, the numbers continue to evolve in places as the law continues to be discussed.
As of this writing...
Big Increases for the Homestead Exemption: What You Need to Know
First, the homestead exemption would be raised from $100,000 to $140,000 if it passes. That's huge. So, a larger portion of the value of your home would be tax-free.
Furthermore, if you are a homeowner with a disability or are 65 or older, an additional $60,000 would be added, meaning a total exemption of $200,000.
Texas Tribune reports:
"Both bills — key priorities for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Texas Senate — must come back before the House Wednesday for a final vote before heading to Gov. Greg
Abbott’s desk."
What's Next for Texas Property Tax Relief?
It's looking quite likely, but I suppose it's best not to assume. Plus, there's one more hurdle to jump to make this a reality. Do Texas voters need to approve it in November?
Why is voter approval necessary? Because it would involve an amendment to our Texas Constitution.
Reminder: Make Sure You're Registered to Vote
So, if you're not 100% positive you are registered to vote, here's your friendly reminder. This could mean real savings for our East Texas families.
