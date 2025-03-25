If you do your laundry detergent shopping online, you'll want to read this. A popular detergent sold exclusively on Amazon has been recalled due to a potentially deadly bacterial contamination.

According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall is for more than 16,000 of the 50-fluid-ounce bottles of Woolite Delicates detergent sold exclusively on Amazon this past January.

RECALLED: Woolite Laundry Soap Contaminated By Deadly Bacteria

Specifically, this recall is for bottles with one of three lot codes: S24364, S24365, and S24366. You will find the lot number printed on the top of the bottle. If a bottle in your possession has one of these lot numbers, you should immediately stop using the detergent.

The CPSC said the products could contain Pseudomonas species of bacteria, including Pseudomonas oleovorans, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. "People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," according to the agency.

FOX Business reports that if you purchased one of these recalled items, you are directed to contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

"Returnees are required to write their name and 'Recalled' in permanent marker on the back of the bottle, take a photo with the UPC and lot code visible, and email the photo to ConsumerCare_USA@reckitt.com."

To date, no injuries have been reported, and the recall is voluntary. But again, if you have a bottle of Woolite with the affected lot numbers, you should discontinue use immediately.

