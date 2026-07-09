The Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission has now denied a data center proposal with many neighbors raising concerns at a meeting earlier this week. Many residents even celebrated the fact that the commission decided to deny a proposal to build a data center.

According to CBS 19, the meeting that took place earlier this week was full of residents who wanted to speak their mind about the proposal to build a data center on nearly two acres on West Erwin Street.

Why Residents Opposed the Data Center

The proposal that was in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission would have given the green light to move forward with the project in a light industrial area, but many neighbors spoke up about the concerns they had regarding the proposed data center.

READ MORE: Data Centers in East Texas Raise Water Concerns

Concerns Over Tyler’s Historic Neighborhoods

One resident questioned whether the project would provide any actual benefit to the residents in the area and urged city leaders to prioritize the people who already live in that area. There were other residents who brought up that the proposed data center would replace what is currently one of Tyler's most historic neighborhoods.

Residents did mention that the economic development is important, but not at the expense of longtime families and established communities.

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The Commission’s 5-2 Decision

After hearing from the public, the commission voted 5-2 to deny the zoning request at this time.

Residents who didn't want to see the project move forward were excited about the outcome, some mentioning that it's a step toward protecting their neighborhood.

What are your thoughts on data centers proposed for or being built in East Texas? I would love to know your thoughts, email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Parkside Tyler: New Renderings Reveal Vision for Development A newly released set of conceptual renderings offers a closer look at the vision behind the Parkside development in South Tyler. The 92-acre mixed-use project is designed to blend retail, dining, and outdoor spaces into a walkable, nature-integrated destination.

These images highlight potential features such as scenic water elements, gathering areas, and open-air dining spaces, all set amid preserved East Texas trees and green space. While these renderings are conceptual and subject to change, they provide insight into the atmosphere developers aim to create as the project moves forward. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley