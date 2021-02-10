It's one of the best bits that Jimmy Kimmel does, "Mean Tweets." Think of that but with Texas and Red Dirt artists. So, while most were lamenting Mile 0 Fest being delayed, Jason Eady was reminded that he was sitting on some internet gold.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

At last year's show Adam Hood, Brent Cobb, Jason Eady, William Clark Green, head Moonpie Mike Harmeier, Jamie Lin Wilson, and Wade Bowen were all great sports reading critiques from internet trolls. It's not clear who's idea this was, perhaps it was collaborative, whoever did it though, thank you.

Thanks to Wade Bowen for reminding me about this. Here’s a series of “Mean Reviews” we did down at Mile 0 Fest last year. Everybody was seeing these for the first time while they were reading..."- Jason Eady

If you missed the news, Mile 0 Fest '21 was moved to April 27th thru May 1st, that's when Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, and many more will head to Florida to put on festival for fans.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream all the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.