5 Big Retailers in Texas We Know Will be Closed Thanksgiving ’23

Remember when the holidays used to be about spending time with friends and family and not just spending money on them? Me either, thought that only ever happened in movies. Well, several major retailers from Dallas, TX to Houston, TX will be giving their employees a chance at some extra family time this holiday season.

For so many years decades, for business, it's been about getting consumer's dollars first. After all once their money is spent, folks are done shopping. This is why holiday sales and Christmas sales keep getting moved up earlier and earlier every year. It makes business sense, but from a consumer standpoint, we're walking through decorative Santa Clauses to get our kid's Halloween costume.

So, seeing big retailers actually pause consumerism for even just one day is a bit refreshing, and COVID shutdowns are a contributor in the places realizing it'll still work. And it's not just one or two major stores, five will be closing their doors this year so their employees can be off on Thanksgiving.

Granted, many will be back to work early the next morning for Black Friday Sales, it's still nice to see.

And let's be honest here, a big reason behind stores actually willing to provide this extra time off, is that online shopping is booming. It has become so much more popular and widespread the past few years. You or someone you know probably plans to do all their Christmas shopping online this year. If these stores can close, make employees feel appreciated, and not even really feel it, why not give them the day off, right?

It actually makes good business sense now.