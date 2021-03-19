Texas Roadhouse Founder and CEO Passes at 65

Not all heroes wear capes, but Kent Taylor was definitely a hero and legend in our eyes.

According to a press release from Texas Roadhouse, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kent Taylor passed away Thursday, March 18.

We will miss you, Kent. Because of you and your dream of Texas Roadhouse, we get to say we ❤ our jobs every day. #WeLoveYouKent #TXRHFamily #RoadhouseStrong Posted by Texas Roadhouse on Friday, March 19, 2021

Greg Moore, Lead Director, provided this statement on behalf of the Board of Directors:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for “Roadies” and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

Kent Taylor founded Texas Roadhouse in 1993 and held various positions, including most recently Chairman of the Board and CEO.

Business Insider reports that Taylor was a Louisville native, but he definitely inherited the Texas spirit in his 65 years here on this Earth.

From cinnamon honey butter rolls, free peanuts, and big juicy steaks, Taylor knew what the people wanted.

Even Senator Mitch McConnell had kind words regarding Taylor's death.

"From the cooks to the executives, Kent deeply cared about his team. When the pandemic threw everything into uncertainty last year, there was no question what Kent would do. Like always, he put his people first. He dug deep into his own pockets and covered healthcare and bonuses for thousands all while keeping his stores open to make sure workers got paychecks when they needed them most. These were acts of extraordinary leadership that were all very ordinary for Kent."

By the way, if you've eaten at a Texas Roadhouse here in the Lone Star State (if you haven't, why not?!), you've noticed a spot designated "Willie's Corner". That's not just a Texas thing. Each Texas Road House has a Willie's Corner due to the fact that Kent Taylor and legendary Texas songwriter Willie Nelson had a long friendship and were even poker buddies. While every Texas Roadhouse locations features local customizations, they have a spot reserved for honoring Willie.

We lost a real one y'all. Not sure if anyone is keeping score, but I think we have another year getting the best of us. 😪