This Large Texas Shaped Pool in Houston, Texas Looks Heavenly

Going on a random trip to Houston wasn't exactly something that I had on my list of things to do this summer, that is until I saw this big Texas shaped pool that is located at a hotel in Houston. This one pool alone makes me want to change plans and float along the last river for hours on end until I'm forced to get out so I can get another beverage. Looking at the Texas shaped lazy river at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas makes me act like a kid and want to stay in the pool all day.

Just saying that I want to go to Houston to visit a hotel pool sounds strange to me, but from the photos online this place does look like a lot of fun. Obviously, there are lots of fun things you can do in Houston if you do take the trip, but it would be difficult to not spend time in this pool each day if you were staying there.

Can You Use the Texas Shaped Pool If You're Not a Hotel Guest?

It took some digging around but according to the rules for Altitude Rooftop & Pool area the area is reserved for registered hotel guests only. Which makes sense, as this pool would have hundreds of people floating daily if it was open to the public.

The Texas Pool in Houston Looks Like a Party, But It's Family Friendly

When I see this Texas pool I automatically think this is a Las Vegas style party, but it's much more calm than that. All children 16 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult. But there are rules for adults as well, check out all the rules here.

Anyone else want to take a trip to Houston to float in a lazy river in the shape of Texas?

Pictures of Texas Shaped Pool in Houston Look at this incredible pool located at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

