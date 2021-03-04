Shop Therapy: 5 of the Best Texas-Shaped Stuff You Can Buy

Dang, why did I have to see an ad for a Texas-shaped necklace? It's not enough that I just got paid a few days ago and I'm already running out of money because that's my rent check! It seems like just when I become content with all of the stuff I have in my house, I see something new that makes me want to let my fingers do the shopping.

Online shopping is a form of shop therapy for millions of people. It is most welcomed during the time of funky weather and a mild case of depression. Don't get carried away shopping for something on Amazon, because I am here to tell you the sun will go up on you whilst your shopping and you will end up spending all of your paycheck. You can window shop for free!

Here are five things I found online that are shaped like Texas. Something else for you to spend your hard-earned money on!

Texas-shaped Chicken Nuggets: People are going crazy for these things, both kds and adults alike.

HEB.com

Texas-shaped Pancakes/Cookies: What a delicious way to jazz up your breakfast meal on the weekends.

AnnClarkCookieCutters.com

Texas-Shaped Waffles (waffle maker): This has got to be one of the coolest things I've seen in a long time.

bcoww Store via Amazon.com

Texas-shaped cast iron: Sorry not sorry, but there is such a thing as going overboard with the Washington state obsession.

Cocinaware via Amazon..com

Texas Shaped Ice Cubes: I didn't even know this was a thing. Perfect for collectors.

Stampola Rubber Stamps via Amazon.com