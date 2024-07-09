Texas’s Smallest Town is So Tiny, Not Even Enough for a Basketball Team

Texas is the second-largest state in the U.S. by square mileage (we're coming for you, Alaska!), and we've got the second-biggest population. Three of the ten largest cities (Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, and San Antonio, TX) in the U.S., are right here in The Lone Star State.

It's always "everything is bigger in Texas," right?

But what about what's smaller? After all we, just like every other state, have a smallest town, too. And that's right, y'all. In Texas, we've got one of the smallest towns in the entire country... Cause we win at everything... even being smaller.

Houston, TX (Population: 2,378,146) San Antonio, TX (Population: 1,579,504) Dallas, TX (Population: 1,400,337)

The Lone Star State is home to hundreds of small towns, many barely even towns. Some are a block big and home to a family or two. West Texas is dotted with these tiny whistle-stops. In fact, as of May 2022, the 1,221 active Texas municipalities include 970 cities, 228 towns, and 23 villages.

But there is one municipality, not far from the Texas-Mexico border, that is the smallest town in Texas. And it's gotten smaller since last year. The population has dropped from six to three. But before we get to that, let's show some love to a few more tiny dusty boroughs that are scattered across our beloved state.

Congratulations to Guerra. In a state where size seems to consume everything and everyone, you and your residents stand out as true mavericks. We salute you, Guerra, and are proud to call all three of you Texans.