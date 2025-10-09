Except for you and me, we all speed in Texas. That state is just so big. And while for many Texans, speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I'm unsure how I feel about non-Texans laughing at us about it.

Did you know that "In Texas, there is no absolute speeding law, but rather a 'presumed' or prima facie speeding law. This means that even though there are posted speed limits, there may be situations in which speeding over that limit could be considered legal." Thanks for that useful tidbit, guys at this website.

So, moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on:

Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX. FM roads in the middle of nowhere.

How many of you answered both 1 and 2? Yeah, me too. In all seriousness, before we get into the good nurse's video, remember that speeding is dangerous. And it's important to remember that people are killed when it comes to speeding on Texas roads.

In fact, here in Texas, if an "officer believes you were driving unsafely or endangering others, they can choose to charge you with a more serious crime, such as reckless driving. Reckless driving is also a law that can be open to interpretation by the officer."

And if that's not enough to lighten your lead foot, remember that "Under Texas law, reckless driving occurs when a person operates a vehicle in a manner that willfully disregards the safety of other people on the road. Reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Texas, with potential penalties of up to $200 in fines and up to 30 days in jail."

Okay, Nurse MakalaK, let's watch your hilarious video.

Ok, Nurse MakalaK, you win this round.