Texas State Parks Ordered To Vacate A Park While Opening A New One This Year

Texas State Parks are a natural resource for Texans, but we're losing a precious park in less than 120 days in Fairfield, Texas, and gaining a new one later this year in Strawn, Texas.

We seem to be constantly on the go and working all the time. In order to keep from being burned out we take vacations to relax, recharge and refresh our attitudes. Hopefully, when your vacation time comes around or you have time for a quick three-day weekend getaway, it involves one of our precious state parks in Texas. Texas State Parks offer visitors a wide variety of leisure activities that are a lot of fun for everyone.

We know we live in one of the most picturesque and beautiful states in the nation and that our parks are precious. Our state parks give us the opportunity to view wildlife, picturesque landscapes and so much more. However, after the end of a 50-year lease, Texas Parks and Wildlife is losing one of its state parks.

Fairfield Lake State Park is closing.

Located west of Tyler, Texas in Freestone County, Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife have been given a 120-day notice to vacate the property that contains Fairfield Lake State Park. The 4200-acre state park was under a 50-year lease from an energy company and it offered a wide variety of outdoor activities for families to enjoy year 'round. That term on the lease changed when the energy company terminated operations at Big Brown Power Plant on the lake in 2018. The company gave notice that they planned to sell the property in two years and the lease would be terminated.

After many attempts to save the park, a deal could not be reached between the state and new property owners, Todd Interests. The parks department now has 120 days to vacate the now-private property. Todd Interests plans on turning the park and adjacent land into an exclusive community with multimillion-dollar homes and a private golf course. (NBCDFW)

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is opening.

On the heels of the state losing precious parkland in central Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife is planning on opening a new state park about an hour and a half west of Ft. Worth on I-20 in Strawn, Texas. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first new park for the state in over 20 years. The park is set to open sometime this summer and has been in the works since the land was purchased in October 2011.

This new park is just six miles north of I-20 in Strawn. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park covers more than 4800 acres and offers hiking, camping, fishing, stargazing and other outdoor activities. The main attraction of the park will be Tucker Lake. The lake will be open to fishing, swimming, boating and bird watching, but will not allow motors on the lake to preserve the tranquility of the land.

You'll be able to camp in primitive camping areas, rent tents and park an RV on-site. There will also be playgrounds and picnic areas. While there is no official opening date set yet, you can monitor the progress of the park as they get closer to opening the park for Texans!

