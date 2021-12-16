Tyler, Texas Now Has One Less Whataburger To Visit. What now?
Say it's not true. We wish we could. Tyler now has one less Whataburger to order that number one with cheese, mustard, lettuce and pickles from.
We just take it for granted that our favorite fast food joint or restaurant will be around forever, however, in today's business world that's just not true. Thanks to the worker shortage, higher food costs along with higher costs, in general, to operate a business a lot of operators are rethinking their business and how they operate. Some restaurants have closed while others have closed their dining rooms and others offer delivery only and then there are those that are operating normally.
I do not know the official reason why this Whataburger closed down.
I just happened to pass by the Whataburger on WSW Loop 323 near the Broadway Square Mall and happened to notice a piece of paper taped to the front door and then the marquee that reads 'Sorry, we are closed for business.' I'm not actually sure when this location's last day was, but it appears to be within the last couple of weeks because the branding is still on the building, but the menu boards have been removed from the dining room and drive-thru.
Not to worry though, a new Whataburger will be opening soon.
Whataburger fanatics will not have to worry though, because a new Whataburger is being built less than a mile down S. Broadway on the southeast side of Broadway Square Mall in the parking lot. This location is still being constructed, so my guess is that it'll be another month or so before it opens. Although some Tyler residents were recently complaining on social media that Tyler had too many Whataburgers. Well, I guess we learned the fate of this older style A-frame restaurant - it's now closed.
In the meantime, there's still a Whataburger on Old Jacksonville Hwy., further south on S. Broadway, on Hwy. 155 even on Hwy. 110 for you to visit and get that number one with cheese, mustard, lettuce and pickles from until the new location opens up.