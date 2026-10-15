Texas Students Can Apply to College for Free This Week

Texas residents can apply to undergraduate programs at public colleges and universities without paying application fees during Free College Application Week, October 12–18, 2026. It's a great opportunity for high school students, transfer students and adults considering college to save money before application fees return. If you or someone you know has been thinking about college, now is the time to get those applications submitted!

Texas Free College Application Week Runs Through October 18

It's been years since I have been in a classroom, but I still remember it was expensive which is why I wanted to pass along the information about Free College Application Week running Monday, Oct. 12 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 18.

Free College Application Week is exactly how it sounds; it's a statewide initiative that helps Texas residents apply to public colleges at no cost. Every public college and university in Texas is required to waive admission application fees for Texans who take advantage of the weeklong opportunity.

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How to Apply for College for Free This Week

How do you take advantage of this? First, go to apply-texas.org. That site lets you apply to college with a single application. Next, create an account to submit your application to the college you are interested in. Until Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m., Texas residents can submit their admission applications without paying the application fee.

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Who Can Apply to College for Free in Texas?

This money saving offer applies to high school students, first-time college students, transfer students, and working adults can apply as long as they are Texas residents and applying for an undergraduate program - such as a first bachelor's degree, associate degree, or certificate - at participating public colleges and universities.

If you know anyone planning to go to college anytime soon, send them this information so they can save a few bucks and put that money toward books. Because those are expensive too.

15 Must Have Items for College Students Heading to the Dorm or Apartment Besides the normal stuff, some must have items should be on your checklist before dropping off your student at the college dorm. Check the list below and see if you might have missed something in the rush to pack. Gallery Credit: JD Knight