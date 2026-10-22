TEXAS -- Remember when people would do the most ridiculous things at a red light just because they had a few seconds to spare? Some of those stunts were hilarious at the time, but is it actually illegal to get out of your car while you're stopped at a Texas traffic light?

Back in my school days, I remember driving around with friends when we noticed a group of guys we knew from school doing the thing where they'd reach a stoplight, run around the vehicle, and then get back in before the light turned green again.

“Back in My Day…”: Red Light Shenanigans We All Remember

I'll never forget the wild chuckling that ensued. I'm not sure why we all thought it was so hilarious, but it was.

Another time, I saw someone get out of their car at a stoplight to confront the driver behind them. That was a much less jubilant experience. Thankfully, no fights broke out.

I didn't see any law enforcement at either of those stoplight shenanigans.

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But those memories got me wondering: Is it actually illegal to get out of your car at a stoplight?

I couldn't find a Texas law that specifically says you can never exit your vehicle while stopped at a red light. However, that doesn't mean every situation is legal or safe. Where you stop, how you exit, and whether you interfere with traffic can all matter.

Door Ajar? Here's What Texas Law Actually Says

Texas has a law about opening vehicle doors, but it isn't as broad as saying you can never open your door at a red light.

Under Section 545.418 of the Texas Transportation Code, a person may not open a vehicle door on the side facing moving traffic unless they can do so safely without interfering with traffic. The law also prohibits leaving that door open longer than necessary to load or unload a passenger.

The Texas Department of Transportation's crash-reporting guidance also identifies opening a vehicle door into a traffic lane as a crash-related factor.

So, while the law doesn't automatically make every door opening at a red light illegal, hopping out to run laps around your car could create a dangerous situation, especially if you're stepping into an active traffic lane.

And let's be honest, a red light isn't exactly the ideal place to stretch your legs.

Emergencies Are Different From Goofing Around

Of course, there are situations where you need to get out of a vehicle, such as when someone needs help or there's an emergency. That's a very different situation from a group of friends turning a traffic light into an impromptu obstacle course.

Even if the light is red and traffic is temporarily stopped, drivers may not expect someone to suddenly appear outside a vehicle. A light can change, cars can move, and what seemed funny for a few seconds can turn dangerous in a hurry.

I still laugh when I think about some of the silly things people did back then. But these days, I'll happily keep my red-light entertainment inside the car. Have you ever witnessed someone doing something ridiculous at a stoplight? I'd love to hear about it. Email tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.