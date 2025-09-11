(KNUE-FM) For many sports fans in Texas, it is the most wonderful time of the year, we have NFL and College Football to look forward to for the next few months!

Football is a way of life here in the Lone Star State and that goes hand in hand with tailgating before the games. We're hitting that very exciting time of the year when the temperatures start dropping and we start spending our free time watching our favorite team collect some wins.

Whether you’re cheering on your local high school, your favorite professional team, or your college team, there are some rules that everyone needs to know when attending a tailgate party in Texas.

Why Tailgating Matters in Texas

First, you need to understand that people look forward to these upcoming months all year long. It’s fun to see our favorite team win, but in so many small Texas towns it’s beyond just the scoreboard. It’s amazing to see a small town basically shut down on a Friday night because everyone is at the stadium watching the game.

Seeing your friends and neighbors cheering on the hometown team. There is nothing like it, it’s what Texas is all about.

You don’t show up to a tailgate and act foolish. You will never live it down, plus you will probably never be invited back to that tailgate party. Which is why I wanted to put out this list of tailgate rules, so you don’t get yourself in trouble.

How to Make the Most of Game Day

They are simple to follow, but it boils down to being respectful toward other fans there to enjoy the game. Everyone is looking forward to football season right around the corner, just remember these rules when it comes time for the tailgate party.

Tailgating Rules in Texas If you're attending a tailgate party in Texas, make sure you know these rules. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins