Texas Teenager Added To Texas Ten Most Wanted List Today

Today, The Texas Department of Public Safety has named Joseph Joshua Harris to its list of the state’s 10 most wanted fugitives.

Harris is 18 years old, from Converse, TX, and has been wanted since Feb. 24, 2025. According to DPS the teenager is wanted on “capital murder by terror threat” and “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle” charges.

It's not clear at this point whether this was a drug or gun deal gone sideways, but we do know that Joseph Harris was named in an affidavit obtained by KSAT in connection with a deadly shooting on Feb. 23, 2025.

According to the same affidavit, "Robert Monreal, Dorian Camarillo and Eric Sepeda planned to rob Harris of his firearm. However, Harris and the other three 17-year-olds exchanged dozens of rounds of gunfire. Hayden Lee Holt, 20, who was in a vehicle with the 17-year-olds and did not appear to be armed, was shot and killed.

Police report that more than 30 gunshots were fired in the attempted robbery in February and that Holt was killed in the crossfire. According to a KSAT story, the victim's parents believe that their son was "in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people."

“He wasn’t a violent person,” Carlos Holt, his dad, said. “Never was and never has been."

While Harris remains on the run, three suspects remain behind bars. Robert Monreal, Dorian Camarillo and Eric Sepeda, each only 17 years old, all face capital murder charges in connection with the killing of Hayden Lee Holt, according to the arrest affidavit.