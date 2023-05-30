Texas Vacation Destination May Be Home To Buried Treasure

Get our free mobile app

Thinking about taking a trip to South Padre Island this summer? It's not a bad idea as there are a ton of things to do on South Padre, including hitting the beach, fishing, swimming, eating good food, and much more.

Oh one more thing you can possibly add to the list of things to do and explore on South Padre Island? Finding buried treasure.

According to a report from KRLD in Dallas, there are rumors of buried treasure somewhere on South Padre Island. According to buried treasure lore, a man named John Singer buried the treasure in the late 19th century.

KRLD reports that Singer and his family arrived to South Padre in 1847 and ran a successful shipping business.

Singer and his family arrived at the island in 1847, looking to create a better life, and that they did. Their shipping business, as South Padre Island was a major port, grew immensely, and Singer was able to accumulate around $80,000, which at that time was an incredible amount of money. To keep it safe, he buried the money, along with some silver bars and Spanish coins, in a large sand dune, which he aptly called “Money Hill.”

During the Civil War, the Singer family was forced off the family. When John Singer returned, he couldn't find Money Hill or the buried treasure. According to KRLD, the treasure is now worth around $3 million dollars.

So the next time you head to South Padre Island, who knows what you will find. If of course you are lucky enough to find the money. Also, don't forget to follow all laws and regulations. For example, treasure hunting on private property without permission is illegal.

