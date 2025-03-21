(KNUE-FM) State Senator Bryan Hughes introduced Senate Bill 16, a new bill being considered in the Texas State Senate that aims to tighten voter registration procedures.

Texas Proposes Changes to Voter Registration Requirements

If passed, this would require Texans to prove their citizenship. Even current voters would need to verify their citizenship by submitting documentation such as a passport, a birth certificate, or other forms of papers proving citizenship.

CBS Austin reports:

The accepted documents to prove citizenship would include a U.S. passport, passport card, a copy of a birth certificate issued by a U.S. state or territory, United States citizenship papers, identification issued by a U.S. agency responsible for immigration and citizenship, and for anyone born outside the U.S., a consular report of birth.

Texas Senator Bryan Hughes thinks this level of verification is crucial.

How Could These Voter Requirements Affect Texas Voters?

This bill is controversial and is getting much attention, particularly after the SAVE Act Bill was introduced over a month ago. The Beaumont Enterprise has more on how this bill could make it harder for married women who changed their name in Texas to prove their citizenship.

Why?

According to Glamour, Married women who have changed their names and don't have a passport will likely have a different name on their birth certificates--one of the primary proofs of citizenship required to register to vote if the bill passes.

Critics also worry that certain other demographics, including younger voters and people of color, would be disproportionately affected because obtaining the needed documents could be particularly challenging for these groups.

Texas Senate Bill Could Make Voter Registration for Some People Groups, Say Critics

These more stringent requirements could also prove challenging for people with mobility issues, those who struggle to access the necessary paperwork, and those who live in more rural areas.

In your opinion, does this bill make sense to ensure those voting in elections are citizens, or do you feel this takes the issue too far and doesn't consider legitimate citizens who could be disenfranchised?

Is there another way to ensure citizenship that doesn't put citizens at risk of being unable to vote?

