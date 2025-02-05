Texas Waffle Houses Now Adding a Surcharge On Their Eggs

At this point, it doesn't appear either side of the aisle will be able to affect the surging price of our favorite breakfast protein. And it looks like we'll be paying for it out of our pockets... again.

Despite what politicians have been saying, it doesn't appear that there is a magic button to be pushed to curtail the rising costs of groceries. And if there is, y'all better smash that sucker. But what we do know is that there are several factors contributing to record-high egg prices.

But the big one is supply and demand. Thanks to a massive bird flu outbreak in the U.S., which began in 2022, and has affected more than 135 MILLION birds, farmers don't have enough eggs to meet demand. So, we're going to have to pay more if we want them.

According to USA TODAY, "the average price per dozen was $4.10 at the end of 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's twice as much as in August 2023." That's a big jump.

And it doesn't look like we'll see a drop anytime soon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts egg prices will increase by about 20% within the year, compared with a predicted 2.2% increase in overall food prices.

Now, our beloved Waffle House has had to enter the chat. The popular breakfast spot just announced that it will apply a surcharge to every egg purchased here in Texas and across the U.S.

You may have already paid for it. The 50-cent surcharge, which went into effect on Monday (2/3), will be reflected at all of the company's nearly 2,000 locations.

We've got to applaud the company for positioning it as a "surcharge," over a mass price increase. They are doing this because it is temporary, and have pledged to remove it once the price of eggs comes back down. But it could also go higher if the price of eggs continues to increase.

