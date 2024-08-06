Call 911 Immediately If You Hear ‘Code Brown’ at Texas Walmart

If you've never worked at Walmart you might not know that there is a uniform color code for Walmart stores across The Lone Star State and around the country.

And since each store from Dallas, TX to Denver, CO, shares the same color-coded emergency announcement system, it's not a bad idea to brush up on what each code means.

Today, let's learn what each color is and what they mean. Who knows, this information could save the life of a stranger, someone you love, or even your own.

Going to elementary school in California, I vividly remember practicing hiding under desks and standing in doorways during earthquake drills. That's not nearly as scary as practicing being bombed, like they did during The Cold War, or active shooter drills that kids do now.

If you're ever shopping at Walmart and hear a "Code Brown" over the intercom it means that there is a shooter on the premises. If this happens you should go toward an exit, if you can. Thanks to Common Cents Mom for this information.

There are 7 different codes that signify different types of emergencies:

Code Red – This code means there is a fire of some type within the store. After the color is spoken, it’s usually followed by a number. This number refers to the aisle or part of the store where the fire has broken out.

Code White – This code means an accident (such as an injury) or another type of incident has happened within the store.

Code Orange – This code pertains to a chemical spill in some location inside or outside. After the color has been spoken, the location of the chemical spill is also given. Employees who are free at the time of the announcement must help take care of the spill.

Code Black – This code comes about when there is dangerous and severe weather in the area.

Code Brown – When you hear this code, it means that there is a shooter on the premises. This indicates it’s time to head to an exit, if you can. If you’re not near an exit, make sure to follow employee instructions and remain calm.

Code Green – This code means that there is an active hostage situation taking place. If you can do it safely, call the police and request help. Remain as calm as possible and ensure you’re in a safe area of the store.

Code Blue – This code means that there is a potential bomb threat happening in the store.