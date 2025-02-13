No one enjoys hearing about crime in their home state, but we all know that crime takes place everywhere including here in Texas. But when we are talking about people who are sex offenders, there is even more emphasis on getting them behind bars.

According to KHOU, recently there was a man in custody for a crime in March of 2024 where he was charged with indecency with a child.

How Did the Suspect Escape Capture from Texas Law Enforcement?

His name is Salvador Saucedo and while he was undergoing tests at the Bellville Hospital on January 23, 2025, he was able to slip away unnoticed.

Where Do Law Enforcement Expect Saucedo to be Now?

The Waller County fugitive could be anywhere at this point but law enforcement believes he could be posing as homeless or working as a day laborer.

He is fluent in Spanish and probably shaved his head due to having recognizable hair.

It’s Possible the Suspect is Dead

Law enforcement will search until they find Saucedo, but they say he could have died due to weather and terrain. If not, he was hidden very well or got help with transportation by someone.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered if you have information leading to his arrest.

Somehow, he was able to pick the locks on his handcuffs and leg irons to get away.

If you have any information that could lead to the capture of Salvador Saucedo, contact the Waller County Sheriff’s Office at 979-826-8282. If it’s an emergency, always call 911.

Texas DPS Offering Big Money for These Armed and Dangerous Fugitives Texas Department of Public Safety has updated their list of the most wanted criminals and sex offenders in the state. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety