The Best Texas Watermelons All Have This in Common

The past few weeks on my way home from work I have noticed more trucks pulled over on the side of Texas road with a truck bed full of watermelons. We are talking about huge watermelons that are a perfect treat for anyone in Texas, especially on a hot summer day.

While it’s always great to see this delicious and fresh fruit available for us to purchase, how can you make sure you get a fresh and juicy watermelon? Obviously, you could always ask the person who is selling the watermelons to help you pick out a good one. But there is one thing that everyone should know when going to buy a watermelon.

How Do You Pick the Perfect Watermelon?

According to Simply Recipes, “The best way to tell if a watermelon is ripe is by picking it up to look for a yellowish spot underneath.” That shows that the watermelon sat on the ground and had time to become ripe. If it’s the normal green or white color of a watermelon without the spot it probably hasn’t become ripe yet.

Pick The Heavy Watermelon

Did you know that watermelons are 92% water? The heavier watermelons are often riper than ones that are the same size but seem to weigh a little less. So, it’s good to go with the heavier watermelon. Watermelons are in season around April to September. And taste so good when you get the perfect one, just remember these tips next time you go to pick out a watermelon and you should have no problem picking a great one.

