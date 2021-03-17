Texas Wax Museum Removes Trump Figure Because People Wouldn’t Stop Punching it

Sucker punching the former president...shame.

Over in San Antonio, they have plenty of popular tourist attractions to check out. One of them is Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, which is apparently one of three 'Ripley's Believe It or Not' attractions in the city. You have probably heard of Madame Toussauds Wax Museum in London, Louis is actually the great-grandson of hers. Had no idea to be honest.

You can take some pictures with a wax version of your favorite celebrities. Unfortunately one figure has not been shown love the past four years. A figure of former President Donald Trump was being displayed at the museum, but it is currently in hiding. Apparently people were punching and scratching the wax figure in its face. Guess even the wax figure needs its own secret service detail.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said Clay Stewart, regional manager for museum owner Ripley Entertainment. They have not said whether they will patch up the former president and put him back on display. Apparently a Joe Biden figure is being built for the museum right now.

We will see if the former President will make a comeback once the Biden figure is done. I'm sure the Biden figure will also gets some punches thrown its way as well.