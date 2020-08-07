Trump Signs Executive Order Banning TikTok in 45 Days

Previous TikTok addict here. I would ignore my partner while we were sitting on the couch because my endless scrolls of TikTok kept me entertained. I found new songs that I love and I have laughed so hard I have cried. When I visited my family in Seattle I found out that none of my family members had the app downloaded on their phone because they refused to let China have access to everything on their phone.

When I heard about the Chinese government having access to all of my information because of the app, I freaked out and removed TikTok from my phone and also deleted my account. Keep in mind TikTok is owned by a Chinese tech company called ByteDance. The app announced they would withdraw operations from Hong Kong since a new national security law came into effect. This law will allow the Chinese government to force internet companies to assist with investigations.

TikTok is one of 60 different apps banned in India. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had previously announced that the U.S. could be next to ban TikTok. Washington D.C. has been working on a campaign to ban Chinese technology firms for years now. There were many speculations and hopes that Microsoft would purchase TikTok and we could all keep our happy little app without the worry of giving away our information to China.

According to ABC News, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday night and the clock is now ticking for TikTok. Trump has given ByteDance, the Chinese tech company 45 days to sell the app. After the 45 days are up, the video-sharing app will be banned in the U.S.

President Trump claims TikTok is a threat because of who owns the app. If ByteDance doesn't reach a deal after 45 days, no company in the U.S. will be able to negotiate a deal with the video-sharing app. Now, we wait to see what goes down on September 20th.