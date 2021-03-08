Texas Woman Sets Bible on Fire, Causes $150K in Damages to Duplex

Pop quiz...what's the best selling book of all time?

It probably comes as no surprise that title belongs to the Bible. Some scholars go further in saying that in addition to being the most read book of all time, the Bible is also the most banned book, most debated book, and the most burned book of all time.

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

Let's direct our attention to that last title because it goes right into our story about an incident that happened this past weekend in San Antonio. The event involves the Bible, a fire, and what some might describe as a healthy does of karma.

According to a story from Fox 29 in the Alamo City, two duplexes suffered heavy fire damage after a backyard fire got out of control. Witnesses say a woman went to her yard behind her home and set a Bible on fire. Somehow, that fire made contact with her home and then spread into the adjoining duplex. Damage was estimated at over $150,000.

Officials said that the fire was reported around 7:30 on Sunday morning. When the woman realized that the fire was spreading to the homes, she knocked on the neighbor's door to alert them to the fire. Thankfully, no one was injured, including several pets that live in the duplex. However, due to the extensive damage, the homes will be uninhabitable for a while.

The identity of the woman who allegedly started the fire was not released in the news story, nor was the reasoning for setting the Bible ablaze given in the report. The woman was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers.