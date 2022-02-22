From childhood up until nearly my 30s, I was a big fan of pro wrestling or "wrasslin" as we called it. If you're from the South, then you know that wrestling is just as popular as other pro sports such as college football....see what I did there. Its been fascinating over the decades to see it "evolve" from a "fake scripted sport" to "sports entertainment" and even though I've "grown" out of it and not a big of a fanatic as I used to be, I still have the utmost respect for it all because it brought me some amazing memories. One of those wrestlers I'll never forget is The Undertaker.

A Texas native whose real name is Mark Calaway, The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Sometime in the early 2000's I went to one of my last "live" wrestling shows a "Monday Night Raw" show in Baton Rouge, LA. I remember the arena being a buzz because The Undertaker was supposed to make an appearance. I do remember that he didn't "wrestle" that night but we knew he was in the arena because we saw his "bike" parked in the arena. I think we left early to beat traffic before he came out...Thanks Dad. But the nonetheless, the legend of The Undertaker will live on in my eyes because we never saw a guy this "unstoppable" and I'm glad to see him get his just due.

The ceremony will be held at the American Airlines Center on April 1, two days before WrestleMania kicks off.

Melz Melz loading...

This year's Wrestlemania will take place in Dallas for the first time since 2016 when The Undertaker fought against Shane McMahon in a "Hell In The Cell Cage Match". According to The Dallas Observer, from 1990 through 2020, The Undertaker was on the collector cards for WrestleMania all but three times. His final match before retirement was against AJ Styles in the cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 2020. Calaway compiled 25 wins at the event including an unprecedented 21-0 run that wrestling fans refer to as “The Streak.”

This past weekend, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at the Bad Bunny concert in Dallas to a chorus of screaming fans.

After more than 30 years, from his start in 1987 in Dallas at the wrestling mecca known as the Dallas Sportatorium, where he wrestled as Texas Red, to his time with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under the moniker “Mean” Mark Callous, to the "gimmick" that brought him decades of fame and success as "The Undertaker", congratulations to Mr. Calaway aka "The Phenom" aka "The American Bad Ass" aka "The Dead Man" on the honor.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

The Definitive Ranking of Texas Professional Sports Mascots I am a Dallas fan for pretty much everything, except baseball. Sorry, grew up in Baltimore so the Orioles are my team. However, when it comes to my mascot list below, I am being 100% honest. I think my choices will honestly shock you.