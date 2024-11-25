A company in Austin, Texas, has created a new AI-based service that allows you to send texts to your beloved pets.

Yay, now some Texans can text our pets when they are away from home to tell them how much they love them. Granted (most) pets can't understand English or read--at least as far as we know--but it's still such a sweet idea from this Austin, Texas-based company.

I don't know about you, but when I'm out of town I do wonder how my two cats are doing. I imagine they miss me or are having deep existential thoughts while staring off into the middle void.

Of course, they're probably just being little zen Buddha cats enjoying the present moment and looking forward to a snack or something and not thinking about me at all. (I wish I could be more that way.)

But the idea of being able to text our pets in Texas still makes me happy--and I love that a Texas-based company has come up with the idea.

According to MySA.com, "Nehmedia, an Austin-based digital marketing company, created My Pets Text, a subscription service using artificial intelligence to deliver entertaining, personalized text and image messages from your pet, according to a release. The service celebrates the bond between humans and their pets with humorous, heartwarming, and sometimes unexpected messages."

Don't you just love businesses that come up with ideas based on making people happy? Sure, they want to make a profit, businesses can't survive without one. But isn't there something heartwarming about this?

The company shared a press release in which Nehmedia Mark Sherman stated their goal of bringing smiles to pet owners through humor and creativity.

“Whether it's imagining your pet supporting a rival sports team or embarking on a whimsical trip, the AI ensures no two experiences are alike," Sherman said.

OK, when will we be able to send texts to our pets in East Texas?

We'll keep you posted.

6 Products that Could Be More Expensive Under Trump's Trade Plan Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

8 Most Stolen Items from Walmart Stores Here is a look at 8 of the most stolen items from Walmart stores. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins