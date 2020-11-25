Thanksgiving Confessions: I Don’t Eat…

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Brussel sprouts, I don’t eat brussel sprouts! I also don’t eat lima beans. Ew! I distinctly remember trying to get the dog to eat the vegetables I didn't like by dropping them on the floor. Yes, I lived in one of those clean your plate type of homes. I felt vindicated when even the dog turn his nose up at the brussel sprouts!

I really, really dislike those two dishes. It turns out I'm not the only to have an aversion to several big hearty Thanksgiving-like meal items. I turned to Facebook to find out what you won't eat and you were quite forthcoming!

Tiffani Walker

I don't eat mushrooms, beets, avocados, or cranberry sauce.

D Peter Maus

I don't eat canned asparagus. Everything else is on the table.

Cherie Ash

Brussels sprouts or sweet potatoes

John Pumilio

Cranberry Sauce

Patrick Crawford

Beets, onions, tomatoes, lettuce...this list could get long.

Racheal Hawkins-Cox

Stuffing/dressing yuck

Trey Lankford

Cranberry sauce and Pumpkin Pie

Jean Marie Gaffney Boddie

Cranberry sauce or pecan pie

Rick Shelton

Cranberries. Zip. At all. Nadda

Maggie D. Gilcrease

At the risk of being excommunicated from the South, I do not eat pecan pie

