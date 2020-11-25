Thanksgiving Confessions: I Don’t Eat…
Brussel sprouts, I don’t eat brussel sprouts! I also don’t eat lima beans. Ew! I distinctly remember trying to get the dog to eat the vegetables I didn't like by dropping them on the floor. Yes, I lived in one of those clean your plate type of homes. I felt vindicated when even the dog turn his nose up at the brussel sprouts!
I really, really dislike those two dishes. It turns out I'm not the only to have an aversion to several big hearty Thanksgiving-like meal items. I turned to Facebook to find out what you won't eat and you were quite forthcoming!
Tiffani Walker
I don't eat mushrooms, beets, avocados, or cranberry sauce.
D Peter Maus
I don't eat canned asparagus. Everything else is on the table.
Cherie Ash
Brussels sprouts or sweet potatoes
John Pumilio
Cranberry Sauce
Patrick Crawford
Beets, onions, tomatoes, lettuce...this list could get long.
Racheal Hawkins-Cox
Stuffing/dressing yuck
Trey Lankford
Cranberry sauce and Pumpkin Pie
Jean Marie Gaffney Boddie
Cranberry sauce or pecan pie
Rick Shelton
Cranberries. Zip. At all. Nadda
Maggie D. Gilcrease
At the risk of being excommunicated from the South, I do not eat pecan pie
Add your thoughts below and check out the other comments. And while you're there, feel free to give me a follow!
