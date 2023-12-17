From Dallas, TX to Houston, TX we understand the true meaning of Christmas. Y'all can keep your "Jingle Bells," and "Please Come Home for Christmas's," cause down here in Texas we've got our own original bad*ss tunes that'll get us right into the Christmas spirit.

We don't need Mariah Carey or Michael Bubbles, we've got guys named Cody Johnson, Robert Earl Keen, and Casey Donahew. Kacey Musgraves and Sunny Sweeney are more iconic than Rudolph 'round these parts.

This is it. This is what makes the Texas / Red Dirt so great. Some original, some standards all Christmas tunes that will conjure up that ol' Christmas spirit for folks here in Texas.

From tried and true Texas / Red Dirt artists, to a couple adopted acts, here are our The 10 Best Christmas Songs for Texans This Year

10. Koe Wetzel - Please Come Home For Christmas

10. George Strait "Christmas Cookies"

10. Cody Johnson “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

10. Pistol Annies "Hell of a Holiday"

9. Granger Smith "This Kind of Christmas"

8. Sunny Sweeney "One More Christmas Beer"

7. The Cadillac 3 "Happy Christmas"

6. Kacey Musgraves & Leon Bridges "Present Without a Bow"

5. Casey Donahew + Cody Johnson "When Santa Rides Through Texas"

4. Kevin Fowler + Ray Benson "Santa Got Busted By the Border Patrol"

2. Corb Lund "Just Me and These Ponies (For Christmas This Year)"

1. Robert Earl Keen "Merry Christmas from the Family"

Best. Christmas. Song. Ever.

**DISCLAIMER** We do, for the record, love "Jingle Bells," "Please Come Home for Christmas," Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Michal Bublé, and basically every Christmas standard ever.

Merry Christmas, y'all!

