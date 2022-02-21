I love Italian food. I could eat it everyday. If pasta wasn’t loaded with carbs and sugar, I might eat it everyday. Growing up in Longview 25 years ago, I didn’t know where to find great Italian food. Many restaurants have come and gone during that time, but I’ve found 10 that I think you’ll enjoy in the Longview area.

The best part of this list is that these restaurants are locally owned. They are serving up delicious family recipes and doing it with the passion of entrepreneurs!

Let’s start in the heart of the city in Downtown Longview where you’ll find two Italian restaurants.

The first you’ll see on Tyler Street is Roma’s Italian Kitchen. They are relatively new to Longview, they opened in 2019, but they serve a variety of Italian dishes, and have served homemade fettuccine alfredo tableside as a special. Check it out!

Miriam and Rodolfo Stefano opened The Tuscan Pig in 2016 after participating in Longview’s Market as chef vendors in 2013. They locally source their ingredients and believe that quality is central to a good meal. Their best selling dish is Pork Lasagna, and it’s the dish that started it all back in 2013. It sounds like it’s worth a try!

Tucked a little ways back off of Judson Road, you’ll find a small house that has been converted into a delicious restaurant. Their menu reflects the change of the season with it’s entree choices, and they offer weekly dinner specials as well. They are open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday and their Facebook Page is updated frequently with the latest menu items.

Found on Loop 281 in Longview is Milano’s Ristorante. They are a small locally owned business serving up Italian dishes made from scratch. They even have acoustic music in the restaurant for special occasions. They have a loyal facebook following, and definitely appear worth a visit.

With menu items like lobster stuffed mushrooms, bufala caprese and pappardelle bolognese, they caught my attention. Located in the former Corner Bakery location near Target, Aviano’s is one that I will definitely be trying soon!

For those of us born in the 1980’s in the Longview area, you will likely remember Pietro’s Pizza as a Longview Mall food court staple. I know I spent many a Friday night walking the mall in the early 1990’s with my best friend, and us both begging to get a slice of pizza from Pietro's Pizza. About 20 years ago, the family moved their restaurant to Gilmer Road where they continue to serve up delicious pizza and pasta.

Just west of Longview, in my hometown, you’ll find a new Italian Restaurant across from White Oak ISD serving up authentic Italian food, and I hear they even make their own fresh pasta. If you’ve never had fresh pasta, it’s a delicious experience and worth every carb! The pizza dough is made fresh daily as well. I’ll definitely head back to my hometown to try this place!

Located east of Longview in Hallsville, in the former El Sombrero building, you’ll find Gino’s Italian Kitchen. They were recently featured in ETX view Magazine where I learned that they were the owners of Uncle’s Joe’s, formerly Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in Longview. They took the restaurant over when their Uncle Joe was ready to close, but a fire destroyed the restaurant in 2019. Now you can find the same menu favorites at Gino’s that you once enjoyed at Joe’s!

Head north of Longview to Gilmer, TX and find an Italian restaurant once located in White Oak, Don Giovanni’s. According to their facebook page, they represent four generations of true authentic Sicilian and Italian cooking, and everything is made from scratch. It’s been a long time ago, but I’ve had many pizzas from this restaurant when they were in White Oak. I enjoyed all of them.

Consider Cafe Italia an honorable mention, because it’s a bit of a drive east to enjoy in Marshall. Reading this menu, my mouth is watering. I see some of my favorites including rigatoni vodka, and tortellini bolognese. In addition to pasta favorites, they offer pizza, salads subs, too. This looks like it’s worth the drive.

