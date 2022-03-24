The Beautiful Azalea Run Returns to Tyler, TX This Saturday

Get ready to run. This Saturday, Tyler's Azalea Run returns to Bergfeld Park. Whether your a competitive runner, or just want to take a walk among the Spring flowers, you're welcome to register for the run. Race proceeds will benefit The Children's Village, founded to help abused, neglected and homeless children from Northeast Texas. The Tyler Azalea Run was created in 1984. It features both a 10k and 5k route through Tyler's Historic Azalea Trails.

Registration ends tomorrow night, Friday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. at the race begins at 8:00 a.m. the next morning. The Kids Race begins at 8:00 a.m., followed by the 10K starting at 8:10 a.m. and the 5K at 8:20 a.m.

Did you Know?

Over 100,000 people from all over the country visit Tyler each spring to attend the Azalea Trails? Remarkable, isn't it? They Azalea Trails event officially kicks off March 25.

It's true. I've seen bus loads of people come into town and tour the neighborhood and take part in community events. Many leaving with their own Azalea to plant in their garden and remember the beauty they experienced while visiting.

The Flowers have History

According to Tyler Texas Online, The first Azaleas were planted in Tyler in 1929 by Maurice Shamburger, in the Lindsey Lane area. Other neighbors soon followed, and the area became well known for its springtime beauty.

In 2003, an area along the trails became listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Azalea National Historic District. It features about 950 homes built in the first half of hte 20th century. Most of these were built in the 1930's as the East Texas oil boom was greatly impacting the city of Tyler.

Over the years the word spread across East Texas and beyond about Tyler Azaleas. In 1960, the first marked tour routes were established to help guide tourists. There are two routes to enjoy, The Lindsey Trail and the Dobbs Trail. Parking is provided by the First Presbyterian Church and guides can be found at the Tyler Convention & Visitors Bureau.

