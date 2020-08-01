As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Whether you’re going back in person or back online, a backpack is an important element of school accessories. With that being said, a new backpack might just be the perfect pick-me-up for the new and untravelled year ahead. Whether you’re looking for something fun, something functional, something for a preschooler or active teenager, I’ve narrowed down some best sellers to help you find the best back to school backpack.

The North Face may not be the first name that pops into your head when thinking of school bags but their distinctive 30L Recon backpack is durable, comfortable and the perfect pick for anyone carrying a large course load. Strategically designed for organizational improvements this bag boasts of a roomy main compartment with 15” padded fleece-lined laptop sleeve, front compartment with padded tablet sleeve, multiple zip pockets and an external fleece-lined pocket for storing small items or electronics. The Recon also has a bunch of hiking bag features like lumbar support, removable waist belt, sternum strap and mesh water bottle pockets so whether you’re using it for school, hiking, commuting or travel you’ll be doing so in ultimate comfort.

I love the vintage rucksack look of this slim and stylish bag from Modoker. Despite its sleek presentation, this 25L bag has a total of six compartments including a 15.6” laptop sleeve to keep all of your belongings safe and sound as you move through your day. There’s even an external USB charging port and set-in charging cable to keep your devices powered up while you’re on the go (you’ll need to provide your own power bank though). Lightweight, water, scratch and tear-resistant with lovely vegan leather trim, this vintage style bag obviously aims to please.

Another rucksack-inspired pick, this retro messenger bag is stylish, unisex and extremely effective. It has a ton of pockets and compartments all over (under the flap, on the flap, inside the main compartment, etc.) while the buckles on the top flap keep everything you’re carrying super secure. What I like best about this bag is that the strap is adjustable so you can wear it as a single-shoulder bag, sling bag or a cross-body bag. It's like a choose your own adventure!

You can’t go wrong with a classic and that is exactly what JanSport backpacks are: timeless classics. The simple and convenient design includes two roomy storage compartments, 15” laptop sleeve, front utility pocket with organizer and a side water bottle pocket (that definitely did not exist when I was wearing JanSports to school in the 90s). Though it may not have all of the bells and whistles of some other backpacks out there, every JanSport bag comes with a lifetime promise which really speaks volumes. Need a reliable JanSport for a not-so-big student, like maybe a middle schooler? The JanSport SuperBreak One is a great choice.

Probably better suited for college students and professionals this fashionable bag comes with some handy grown-up features like an anti-theft back pocket, external USB port and luggage strap. Of course it also comes standard with a 15.6” laptop compartment as well as a bunch of other organizer pockets specifically added with phones, tablets and other electronic devices in mind. An awesome pick for a student transitioning into a career, the sleek design of this durable bag is both functional and professional.

This precious little 12” backpack is totally out of this world (pun intended)! It’s just the right size for sending your little one off with everything they need, plus a little more room for snacks thanks to the insulated food-safe front pocket (that also features reflective tape on the exterior to keep the bag, and the little one that’s wearing it, noticeable as the sun goes down). The entire bag is durable and moisture resistant which makes it capable of handling anything your little one may throw at it or in it while off on their learning adventures.

As if baby Yoda wasn’t cute enough already someone went ahead and made him into a kid's backpack set! Get out of here with that kind of cuteness! This five-piece set is made from easy-to-clean polyester and includes a backpack, lunch box, water bottle, ice pack and zippered utility case. Perfect for daycare, a day trip to grandmas, learning pods or just plain playing school, this backpack is sure to be a huge hit.

This sparkly sequin unicorn bag is the perfect pick for your sweet and sassy preschool princess. It has a roomy main compartment for everything important and a big eye-catching reversible sequin front pocket for all kinds of other odds and ends. It even comes with a matching unicorn pencil bag for storing whatever it is that a preschooler sees fit to store in a pencil bag. And don’t worry, boy moms, there’s a super cute open-mouth dinosaur option available, too.

