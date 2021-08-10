The school bell is once again about to ring across East Texas. With the bell ringing brings school buses back into our morning and afternoon commutes. So now is the perfect time to refresh our self with the school bus and school zone laws.

We get it, it can be frustrating to get stuck behind a school bus when we're running late for work. But remember, those buses are transporting children. These buses will constantly be stopping to pick up or drop off children. So either adjust your schedule so your commute is outside of the time the buses normally run or find an alternate route. No matter how much of a hurry you're in, you MUST follow the law when it involves school buses with their lights flashing.

TxDOT also warns that you can face a fine of up $1,250 if caught on your first offense. This will only increase if you're caught a second time. You could also have your driver's license suspended. But most importantly, you could put the children getting on or off the bus in danger.

School zones will start flashing as well. Slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. It is illegal to be on your phone talking (unless in hands free mode) or texting (which is illegal to do if you are behind the wheel anyway) while in an activated school zone. Traffic fines also increase in a school zone or your license could be suspended depending on the infraction.

In other words, slow down and pay attention as the kids head back to school. The following video from 2013 gives some good advice on school bus safety.

