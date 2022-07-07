We're already just a few weeks away from the start of "Back To School" already in East Texas and time is running out for you and the family to get outside and have some fun if you haven't had a chance to do so yet. I'm quite sure with gas prices and the cost of everything going up, you've probably kept it low-key this summer but there's still a few things you and the kids can get into before the summer comes to an end in Longview.

Pitch, Hit And Run MLB Competition

If you have an aspiring baseball or softball star between the ages of 7 and 14 then you need to hurry up and get them signed up for the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition. Longview Parks And Rec will be hosting alongside the MLB Network. This free program allows baseball and softball participants the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating at the MLB World Series! It happens Saturday July 9th from 9:00 AM until Noon at Hinsley Park. Registration is FREE and you can get signed up BY CLICKING HERE.

Itty Bitty Beach Party!

Bring the little ones out for a day of fun in the sun! This event caters to smaller swimmers, ages 12 and under, and allows them to play without the worry of too many big kids! Snow cones and contests make the day even more fun. This event happens on July 16th from 10:00 AM to Noon at the Longview Swim Center and its only $5 per family of 4 to attend.

Back To School Splash Bash

Slide over to Stamper Park to enjoy fun activities before the kids head back to school at this special FREE event. There's going to be popcorn, a movie, Splash Pad, Food Vendors and more!! This event takes place August 5th from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Stamper Park Splash Pad.

Dog Days Of Summer

Help Longview Parks and Rec bring the outdoor season to a close by bringing your four legged friend out for a dip! Participate in contests to win prizes and enter to win door prizes. A tennis ball is guaranteed for the first 50 dogs. PLEASE NOTE: Must have tags and proof of rabies vaccination. There will be screening at the point of entry. No aggressive dogs or females in heat will be allowed for the safety of other guests. This event happens on August 14th from 10:00 AM to Noon at the Longview Swim Center and the cost is $3 per dog.

