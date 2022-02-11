The City Of Kilgore, TX Featured On Hit TV Show “The DayTripper”

Since moving to East Texas over a year ago, I still haven't had a chance to get out and see all of the cities in our area yet. I have long been intrigued by Kilgore, which to many of us in the "fast paced" life, is just another a lil town we drive by on the way to other places. But there's so much more to the city and the hit TV show "The Day Tripper" will be showcasing it all in an upcoming episode.

The DayTripper Is One Of My Favorite Shows!

Have you ever seen "The DayTripper With Chet Gardner"? It's an awesome show that airs on PBS stations all across the state and each week the crew takes you on adventures throughout the state stopping through small towns and big cities alike telling their stories and also trying out food. They've made several stops through East Texas before including Tyler and Longview.

The Premise Of The Show Is Simple: You Can Discover Something New In Texas Within A Day's Drive.

The crew recently made a return trip to East Texas to check out another one of our East Texas cities Kilgore. They are debuting a new episode focused on the old boomtown and some of its attractions. One of the stops they made is to the legendary Country Tavern BBQ where the smoked ribs are king.

What Trip To Kilgore Is Complete Without Checking Out The Rangerettes Musuem?

Kilgore is of course home to the World Famous Kilgore College Rangerettes, the first women's precision drill team in the world and their famed museum and Chet and the crew stop by and check it out.

They Also Stop By And Check Out A Restaurant We Told You About That's Serving Up Hungarian Food!

We're so excited to see Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant will also be featured on the show. We told you about them last year and Chet and the crew may have taken our advice to get some international flavor right here in East Texas.



That's Not All, They Highlight Several Other Kilgore Must Sees.



Also featured in the episode, the Texas Museum Of Broadcasting & Communications (which I have to go see for myself) and The East Texas Oil Museum. It looks like these guys really had a great time in Kilgore and now I want to take a day out for fun myself if they ever let out of this office.



You can watch "The DayTripper" Kilgore episode online at their website, or check your local listings on a PBS station near you!

