The Election Is Over, But Not Over.

"What? Over? Nothing is Over until WE DECIDE IT IS!"

"Germans?"

"Forget it, he's rolling..."

That's how we all feel about the 2020 Election. As of this moment, we still don't know who has won the biggest prize of all, while we see many of our local races have been decided.

Oh, by the way...congratulations to Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, US Senator John Cornyn, Representative Jodey Arrington, State Rep. John Frullo, and too many others to mention here.

That being said...it ain't over 'til it's over. And its gonna be a while. Not that we don't have near CONSTANT reminders, of course.

When I finally opened Social Media today, this awaited me from Instagram. My first response was: "Well, DUH!" Do they really think that I am getting my Election news from an app that popularized taking pictures of FOOD?

Oh, speaking of which...here is my salad from last night, that I got at United Supermarket at 130th and Indiana.

Yes, I Instagrammed it...

Back to the topic at hand...the fact that we are STILL seeing notices on social media, and the fact that people can't deal with the fact that the Presidential Fashion Show has not been decided yet means that The Internet is officially insufferable.

We will we know who won? Probably not untl Thursday or Friday, as some states have decided to say "screw this...we're going to bed", instead of doing their jobs. Nevada, which is notorious for being open 24 hours, said that they won't be making any statements until Thursday at the earliest. Thursday? Why so late? Is there a Celine Dion show that they can't miss, or something? They must be hoping for an influx of wagers to come in today to pad the states bottom line...

Either way, like we've mentioned...regardless of what happens or when we finally figure this nightmare out...the sun will rise, beef will be plentiful, and I'll still need to lose 15 pounds.

