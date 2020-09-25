The ‘Father of the Bride’ Cast is Reuniting on Netflix Tonight

In case you're a superfan of the 1991 Steve Martin/Diane Keaton flick...

...and you were wondering what's been going on with the Banks family since we last left them...

...we get to find out. TONIGHT!

Father of the Bride: Part 3 (ish) will debut on Netflix tonight at 6 PM ET.

The reunion special will follow the family that we all met almost 30 years ago (yes, it's been that long and we can't believe it) to see what they're up to in 2020, and it's directed by Nancy Meyers, the writer of the original film.

The main cast is guaranteed - Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, George Newbern, Keiran Culkin, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will all be appearing.

Netflix is also promising some special guests.

The special will benefit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization created to feed victims of natural disasters. Poignant timing with all of the wildfires on the west coast, no?

And, in case you're wondering, yes - Annie and Bryan are still together, as are her parents, George and Nina. Hey, it's a legitimate concern. Thirty years is a loooong time, especially in this day and age.

Personally, I'm most excited to see Franck. HALLLOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! I grew up with Steve Martin and Martin Short films, including this one. You can bet your butt I'll be watching it tonight, while simultaneously complaining that there aren't enough hot dog buns in a package to go with the number of hot dogs in a package.

You'll be able to stream it on Netflix, as well as the platform's Facebook and YouTube pages.