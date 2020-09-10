Chances are you've seen their black and neon green wrapped truck driving around East Texas, but you may not exactly know what these brothers have been doing. For years The Hookset Brothers have been supporting veterans in East Texas who are suffering from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and they do it by offering them an outlet through fishing and hunting outdoor recovery trips.

Empowering veterans, suffering from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder, by offering an outlet through fishing and hunting outdoor recovery trips - absolutely 100% volunteered.

The brothers are back again this weekend for their 6th Annual Combat Recovery Benefit Tournament with $10,000 in guaranteed prizes. Make plans to be on Lake Palestine at Flat Creek Marina this Saturday, September 12th, as East Texans come together to raise funds for Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery 501c3. Entry fee is $150 per team, and there will be raffles opened to public that include a Whiskey Meyer autographed guitar, UWS Truck Storage Bed Box by Tyler Truck Accessories, and a Custom Pride Fishing Rod.

Come grab a Burger off the Hassell Cattle Company food truck, weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday on Lake Palestine.

Sponsored by RNR Tire Express, Yokohama Tire, Elder Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Athens, Tx. Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery is dedicated to supporting Veterans