As a relative new beginner to the game of "disc golf", I can tell you that its a really fun game once you get to understand it. You don't have to be a "pro" to participate in this upcoming event but you can still fling a disc to help out a great cause here in East Texas.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is inviting players of all skill levels to fling a disc for the East Texas Food Bank during the 16th Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 16. The event will be held at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 W.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all attendees must wear masks and all players must pre-register online prior to the event here at Eventbrite. Tyler Parks & Rec went on to add that rain, shine or snow, the tournament will continue regardless of the weather (pending road conditions).

Proceeds will benefit the East Texas Food Bank and Tyler Parks and Recreation. Over the last 15 years, the Tyler Ice Bowl has raised funds for 143,582 meals. The Parks Department will also be collecting canned food items for the food bank at the event. and they are hoping to collect 500 pounds of food this year.

If you and your squad are ready to play or if you would like to help sponsor this event, call (903) 531-1214 or go online to TylerParksandRec.com.