One of Longview’s Iconic Night Clubs is for Sale at a Good Price

Longview is home to some iconic night clubs. You have probably made some great memories at those clubs, both good and bad, over the years. You could now own the memories to one of those iconic night clubs as it's for sale at pretty decent price. That iconic Longview club is The Levee. Get all the sale details and see what it looks like now.

Get our free mobile app

The Levee is located just off of McCann Road in Longview. It has been a place for drinks, dancing and live music since at least the 1990's. If it has been around longer than that, please let me know. I've had memories of attending concerts there from artists like Sunny Sweeny, Brandon Ryder and others. Even on nights without live music, it's still a nice place to hang out, have a drink or two and enjoy the night with friends.

The Levee is currently for sale by Mark Coleman at Tx Farms & Ranches / Park Village for a pretty decent price of $624,500. The club was recently remodeled with new furniture, floors, fixtures, upgraded security system and more. A new restaurant was added recently, as well, that has a full commercial kitchen and a new point of sale system.

This would make for a great spot to start a new type of night club or maybe return it to it's roots of a country night club. It could even be a great spot for the fans of rock music in the area. The possibilities are endless if you're willing to put in the work and attention it needs. Check out what The Levee looks like now and how to contact the seller below.

The Levee in Longview is for Sale One of Longview's most iconic night club could be yours to entertain Longview and Gregg County.

Longview's Lake Lomond will Offer Family Fun, Hike & Bike Trails, Watersports and More! New Partnership means Lake Lomond and the soon to be developed Echols Park will offer a beautiful lake setting, walking trails, watersport rentals, and maybe even lakefront business at some point!