The List Of Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Continues To Grow

Walmart and Target were among the first to announce they would be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and others are adding their names to the list as we speak.

Thousands of retail workers are going to have the holiday off for the first time ever, and if you're one of them, the moratorium on large social gatherings is suddenly working in your favor. Because stores want to avoid crowds, you'll have more time for food and football on Thanksgiving Day, and you won't have to worry about leaving in the middle of it to head into work. Have some wine, and make the most of the turkey coma. You deserve it.

These are the major retailers that have announced plans to close on Thanksgiving Day:

Academy Sports + Outdoors - Closed on Thanksgiving Day and open on Black Friday at 5:00 a.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond - Closed on Thanksgiving Day and they have yet to announce Black Friday hours.

Best Buy - Closed on Thanksgiving Day and they have yet to announce Black Friday hours. Some of its Black Friday sales started this month.

GameStop - Closed on Thanksgiving Day and open at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Home Depot - Closed on Thanksgiving Day and open early on Black Friday.

JCPenney - Closed on Thanksgiving Day and they'll announce Black Friday hours on November 1.

Kohl's - Closed on Thanksgiving Day and the focus will be online.

Sam's Club - Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Target - Deal started in October and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart - Closed on Thanksgiving Day and they'll space out deals through the month of November.

More stores will be added to the list, we're sure.

With so many retailers cutting hours this holiday season, it's a good time to offer the annual apology to delivery drivers who will become buried in cardboard and overwhelmed with figuring out where it all has to go. We placed one order and the retailer divided it into six separate ones, so the shower of extra boxes is not entirely our fault. Thank you for bringing us the heavy gravity blankets and not complaining.

The holidays will also be another sweet opportunity to support all the local businesses who weathered the storm this year and are ready to turn a big fat profit. Yay! We will be there for it because shopping is fun and helping East Texans makes it even better.