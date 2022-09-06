You’ll Never Guess What is The ’22 Most Misspelled Word in Texas

Not to brag, but I was a fourth grade spelling bee champion runner up. Maybe it was like third or fourth place, fourth grade was a long time ago. Suffice it to say I may've peaked when I was 10, long before I moved to Tyler, TX.

So, what words do you have trouble spelling? You know the ones, those words you always rely on spell check to catch for you. Then there's that terrible feeling when even autocorrect can't even recognize your best attempt at "restarant."

It's not the same thing, but my iPhone should know by now I don't text THAT much about a "duck," right?

It's always worrisome finding out which of your friends know the difference between “there,” “their,” and “they’re”? And when you try to help them all of a sudden you're a grammar Nazi? That's why they never learned, they're too defensive.

According to Dictionary.com, "Accommodate” was the most commonly misspelled word for all of 2021. The folks there believe it's a tough one because "it's so hard to remember that both the C and the M are doubled. With both consonants doubled like that, it almost looks wrong, but it's correct."

To this day I remember my third grade teacher teaching us to spell committee, she pointed out that it's a "committee" of m's, t's, and e's. I remember that, but I don't recall her name.

I used to have trouble with the word "aquarium," that is until American Aquarium front man BJ Barham told me to break it down -- "aqua" and "rium." Haven't had an issue since. Restarant on the other hand, if anyone has a secret for that one let me know.

So what is the most misspelled word in Texas in '22?

Google Trends released an infographic that "highlights the top spelling searches in each state, specifically looking at searches that began with "How do you spell...," and the results are amusing."

The winner in the Lone Star State: Confident. Apparently we confuse it with the word confidant, which is definitely still a word -- just not the correct word, unless you are referring to "a person with whom one shares a secret or private matter." Here's what they found is the most misspelled in the rest of the U.S.

There ya go! Oh, and I do feel like it's important to point out that 7 of the past 10 Scripps Spelling Bee champs are from the Lone Star State.

