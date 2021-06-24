Tyler is Rebelling Against Three Texas Food Trends

The food trends are breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While the rest of Texas may be rolling around in sugar and carbs, and overdosing on fiber, Tyler is rebelling by practicing some restraint. But not too much, don't worry.

The foods that Google tells us we search for can help us learn a lot about cravings in Texas, and apparently, we're jonesin' for smoothies and Acai bowls. Those searches are way up right now.

Texas may not be ahead of the curve one hundred percent of the time when it comes to healthy food trends, but if my squad's Google searches are any indication, smoothie recipes trump the majority of Texas's good ole gumbo. We have to deal with the stereotypes of cornbread and fried everything, but a lot of us in East Texas are determined to eat healthy, and because of that, we might be setting Tyler apart from the rest of the state.

Cinch Home Services pulled data from all 50 states to learn more about people's Googling habits when it comes to meals they're interested in.

The top foods in Texas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, according to Cinch are:

Breakfast: Doughnuts

Lunch: Gumbo

Dinner: Chili

Maybe we're Googling these things to investigate sodium levels and then convincing ourselves not to eat them, who knows. Or maybe these things are Saturday Googles. Or maybe you love them, you really love them. You and my 3rd grader! That is fantastic and I am jealous because my metabolism can't even.

Cinch also said, "acai bowls have enjoyed a 50% Google search increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, smoothie-related searches have risen by 83%, the most of any breakfast food." I have a sneaking suspicion that thousands of Texans are more on board with this trend than with searches for fat and carbs. But overall, Texas loves sugar and beans, and because we love Texas, we'll continue to be proud.

Louisiana is Googling jambalaya and our friends in Oklahoma are looking for chicken and dumplings. New Mexico is with us on the hunt for chili. Virginia and Maine search the most for fish tacos at lunch. Yum. Click HERE to see results for other states as we snack our way through work.

Does anyone else eat the frozen banana before you can get it into the smoothie? Oh my goodness, yes! They are popsicles I tell ya. And sometimes it happens while we're searching for fish tacos online. These are the stories Google can't tell.