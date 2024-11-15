The Most Popular Color Car For Speeding Tickets In Texas

Whether you do most of your driving? In Houston, TX? Ot maybe you're further west in El Paso? Well, as it turns out there is more than one "red car myth" that we can go ahead and put to bed right now.

My entire life I've been told that insurance on red cars is more expensive than other colors. Have you ever heard that? Probably our great-great grandparents heard that too back when they were buying up Model-T Fords, you know that only came in black.

Red is Not The Most Popular Color Car For Speeding in Texas

And it's not more expensive to insure. A study by InsuranceQuotes.com found that 44% of Americans think owning a red car increases their insurance premiums, this is not true. According to Insure.com, it's one of the top six car insurance myths.

There you go, one red car myth busted

That takes us to number two. Anybody under the impression that red cars get more tickets than any other colored cars? Well, that is an old wives tale thought up by, I guess, someone who doesn't like the color red.

Get ready to have your mind blown wide open. Turns out that one is a crock of sh*t too. According to information at traffic school online, red cars do not get more than their fair share of tickets. "They account for 16% of tickets and 14% of cars on the road, and those percentages are pretty equally matched."

So which color gets pulled over the most? Turns out it's a much more boring color, and that's gray. They report that while gray makes up 6% of total cars on the road, the color accounts for 10% of tickets.

The study also found that the safest color when it comes to avoiding speeding tickets is white. White cars "account for 25% of the total car population, receive 19% of the tickets, less than they should if all was proportional."

