When a friend mentioned Yamboree to me, I thought she mispronounced the word... I was wrong. East Texas Yamboree has been a family friendly event since 1935 in Gilmer, Texas and one event the town takes a lot of pride in. Yamboree is a big deal and there will be lots of fun leading up to the main event taking place later this month.

Yamboree events take place from Wednesday, October 20th through Saturday, October 23rd. This is all about celebrating yams, sweet potatoes, you can call it what you want but the festival is called Yamboree!

What Kind of Events Will Take Place Leading Up to Yamboree in Gilmer

The 84th Yamboree Queen's Coronation will take place Wednesday, October 20th and Thursday, October 21st both nights beginning at 7:30 p.m. The 52nd annual East Texas Yamboree Marching Band Contest will be Saturday, October 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Gilmer High School Buckeye Stadium. The Antique & Classic Car Show on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021. There is also an adult and youth photography contest, barn dance, amusement rides, fiddler's contest, East Texas Yamboree school parade, home canning contest, decorated yam contest, East Texas Yamboree Gospel stage, Yamboree Senior Art Show, Yamboree Youth Art Show, and Yam pie contest.

Yamboree is the Community Event You Should Visit Later This Month

With this many events going on Yamboree really is a lot of fun and everyone is welcome to join in on the fun. Even if all you want to do is bring the kids out to enjoy the amusement park rides, don't miss Yamboree in 2021.

Check out photos from years past:

Photos from Yamboree in Gilmer, TX Here are some photo of Yamboree in Gilmer, Texas from past years.

This 5 Star Gilmer Airbnb is Perfect for a Couple and Longhorn Watching