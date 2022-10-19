East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend.
Tents are up or going up soon in Gilmer, Sulphur Springs, Ben Wheeler, Athens, Jacksonville and Palestine, Texas will be hosting some of this fall's biggest events and festivals.
Be a part of these festivals this weekend in East Texas:
- East Texas Yamboree - Gilmer
- Hopkins County Fall Festival - Sulphur Springs
- Feral Hog Festival - Ben Wheeler
- Uncle Fletcher Hamburger Festival - Athens
- Hot Pepper Festival - Palestine
- City Of Jacksonville 150th Birthday Celebration - Jacksonville
For more information on each of these events, simply click their title to be taken to the official site.
East Texas Yamboree - Gilmer
downtown Gilmer
Wednesday, October 19th - Saturday, October 22nd
The East Texas Yamboree is a four-day county fair in Gilmer. There will be parades, a carnival in downtown with rides, games and food, the Queen's Pageant, a livestock show and live entertainment.
Hopkins County Fall Festival - Sulphur Springs
Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs
Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd
This festival will have everything you expect a county fair to have - rides, games and food!
Feral Hog Festival - Ben Wheeler
Ben Wheeler - FM 279 at CR 4702
Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd
This festival kicks off at 6p Friday with fire dancing and a bearded lady contest! It is one of the most unique festivals in East Texas. Saturday will feature a parade, pepper eating contest, hog-calling contest and so much more.
Uncle Fletcher Hamburger Festival - Athens
The square in downtown Athens
Saturday, October 22nd
Athens is proud to be the home of the hamburger and they'll be celebrating it Saturday! There will be contests, games, vendors, great burgers and a lot of family fun.
Hot Pepper Festival - Palestine
Main St. stage on Oak St.
Saturday, October 22nd
Everything's hotter in Texas and especially in Palestine during the Hot Pepper Festival. The event runs from 9a - 6p and will feature food, arts and crafts, live music, a car show, competitions and a parade.
City Of Jacksonville 150th Birthday Celebration
downtown Jacksonville
Saturday, October 22nd
Jacksonville celebrates its sesquicentennial with a street festival Saturday. Visit the pumpkin art display, a parade, kids activities, a farmers market, live music on Main Street and a laser light show at 7:15p.