Crunchy, smooth, creamy, natural, extra crunchy, enjoy whatever you prefer, just don't get caught trying to board an airplane at DFW Airport in Dallas, TX, cause they'll make you throw it right away.

It turns out that peanut butter, over three ounces and not in a clear container, is prohibited by the Transportation Security Administration on airplanes.

"I tried to take peanut butter through airport security. TSA: Sorry, no liquids, gels, or aerosols. Me: I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is." - Patrick Neve

After the tweet began going viral, as of this posting it's reached over 10.5 million folks, TSA even got in on the back and forth. Their message, "You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid... a liquid has no definite shape, and takes the shape of its container."

I mean it makes sense with the policy, and it's not a new policy either it's just one that not many folks were aware of until this viral tweet.

For future reference here is the official TSA policy:

You are allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in your carry-on bag and through the checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item. Placing these items in the small bag and separating from your carry-on baggage facilitates the screening process. Pack items that are in containers larger than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters in checked baggage. Any liquid, aerosol, gel, cream or paste that alarms during screening will require additional screening.

Safe travels!