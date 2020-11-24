’The Office’ Leaves Netflix Next Month

Bad news for all you Dunderheads out there. After a several-year run, The Office will be leaving Netflix on December 31. No, this is not a drill. As if 2020 couldn't get any worse, right?

Greg Daniels’ workplace sitcom has become one of the most watched programs in Netflix history, adding to the already large fanbase it amassed during its nine seasons on NBC. Running from 2005 to 2013, The Office earned multiple Emmy Awards and even more nominations. After the show came to a close due to a drop in ratings, all nine seasons found a new home on Netflix. And that's where things really started to heat up.

The Office had always been popular, but its placement on Netflix transformed it into a cultural force to be reckoned with. The ability to binge-watch multiple episodes in order allowed for viewing freedom that cable could not accommodate. Fans of the show could watch and re-watch each season to their heart's content, picking up on different nuances every time. The fanbase grew more passionate, inspiring nationwide trivia nights, bar crawls, and online memes.

It doesn’t matter how many times you've seen The Office. There’s a comfort in having access to it at all times. Luckily, it’s not leaving the streaming world for good. Once it departs from Netflix, The Office will arrive on NBCUniversal’s new platform Peacock. NBCUniversal holds the streaming rights to the show, waiting for Netflix’s license to expire while they perfected Peacock. The Office will be a driving factor in membership signups once NBCUniversal has full ownership again.

So if you aren’t signed up for Peacock yet, you might want to consider it if you want to keep re-watching the The Office. Or you could simply buy it on DVD and share with The Office lovers in your life. It makes a great Christmas present.