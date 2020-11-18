The ‘Shopping Cart Test’ Separates Good People From Bad

I don't know how many times I've been to the store only to walk and find a shopping cart right next to my truck. Hell, sometimes there are multiple carts that around surrounding it.

After you go shopping, what do you do with your cart? There's a real good chance your answer reveals what kind of person you are. C'mon, be honest with your answer.

There's a theory that's been making its rounds on the internet for months (if not longer). It basically states that you can learn a lot about a person based on what they do with their shopping cart in the parking lot.

I originally saw the theory/quote that credited Glen Danzig but I've also heard that it originated on Reddit as well. Either way, it says:

The shopping cart is the ultimate litmus test for whether a person is capable of self-governing. To return the shopping cart is an easy, convenient task and one which we all recognize as the correct, appropriate thing to do. To return the shopping cart is objectively right. There are no situations other than dire emergencies in which a person is not able to return their cart. Simultaneously, it is not illegal to abandon your shopping cart. Therefore the shopping cart presents itself as the apex example of whether a person will do what is right without being forced to do it. No one will punish you for not returning the shopping cart, no one will fine you or kill you for not returning the shopping cart, you gain nothing by returning the shopping cart. You must return the shopping cart out of the goodness of your own heart. You must return the shopping cart because it is the right thing to do. Because it is correct. A person who is unable to do this is no better than an animal, an absolute savage who can only be made to do what is right by threatening them a with law and the force that stands behind it. The Shopping Cart is what determines whether a person is a good or bad member of society.

Is that not awesome or what? It's so freaking spot on.

I always return my shopping cart and always have. I wouldn't post this if I was someone that didn't. Are there exceptions to this theory? I think so, at least in my opinion. The elderly, people with disabilities, a mother who is afraid to leave her kids alone in the car, and in some cases bad weather.

I think people that don't put their shopping cart in the carousel are the same people that throw their gloves, masks, and garbage on the ground too.